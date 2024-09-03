Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked For Sexually Assaulting Female Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A new sexual assault allegation has surfaced in the Malayalam industry, with Nivin Pauly among those accused. A female has filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police, leading to the registration of a case at the Oonnukal Station. Nivin Pauly is listed as the sixth accused, while producer A K Sunil is the second accused.

According to the police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will take over the investigation of the case. The female actor has filed a complaint that she was molested by offering her a chance in the film while abroad. The woman is a native of Neriyamangalam, Oonnukal.

Nivin Pauly, listed as the sixth accused, and five others have been booked under non-bailable charges in a sexual assault case.

A case has been registered against Nivin Pauly under the charges of rape and insulting women.



The female victim approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed after the Hema Committee report's release, which then notified the Oonnukal police, leading to the registration of the case.

The Malayalam film industry has been shaken by a 'Me Too' movement following the release of the Hema Commission report on August 19, which exposed the struggles faced by women in Mollywood. Since then, numerous women have spoken out against prominent industry figures, including actors Siddique and Mukesh, and director Ranjith, alleging sexual misconduct.