Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Centre Accuses Mamata Govt Of 'Non-Cooperation With CISF' At RG Kar, Seeks Contempt Action

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: Centre has alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal had not co-operated in providing logistical support to CISF for security at RG Kar Hospital . The Centre made the allegations in Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Centre sought 'contempt action' against the Mamata Banerjee government.“Initiate contempt proceedings against the concerned officials/authorities of the State of West Bengal for wilful non-compliance of the onders” the MHA sought from Supreme Court, citing non-cooperation with CISF.

The PM Modi-led India Government also sought Supreme Court's direction to West Bengal government to extend full cooperation to CISF for providing security at R G Kar Hospital.

Centre said West Bengal government's non-cooperation was "unpardonable", symptomatic of systemic malaise.

According to India Today, the central government has said that there are 92 CISF personnel stationed at RG Kar Hospital , including 54 female personnel, who are facing accommodation issues.

On August 21, the Supreme Court has ordered the deployment of CISF at the RG Kar hospital to provide security to the doctors.

The order followed a tragic incident in which a trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar hall during her night shift, on August 9. Shortly after the attack, the hospital and protesting doctors in the compound were subjected to vandalism by a mob on 14 August.

LiveLaw reported that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has submitted a plea in the Supreme Court's suo motu case regarding the Kolkata doctor rape-murder, requesting improved accommodation and facilities for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at the hospital and the hostels for resident doctors.

The report further added, that the MHA's plea mentrioned the personnel are currently accommodated at CISF Unit SMP in Kolkata, located an hour from the hospital. The plea also notes that on September 2, the MHA had requested the Chief Secretary to arrange the necessary logistics and security equipment.