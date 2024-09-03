Railpulse Launches Signature Platform To Transform Railcar Telematics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARY, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RailPulse, formed by a coalition of rail leaders, announced today the launch of its new infrastructure that provides near real-time data and insights across the North American freight railcar fleet. The leverages and other telematics technologies to monitor the location, condition and of railcars, aiming to enhance safety, efficiency and visibility for rail shippers, railroads and railcar owners.

The RailPulse Platform aggregates, enriches and securely stores data from sensors and other sources, delivering it to users through a web portal and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The platform accommodates a wide variety of railcar sensors, including those for location, movement, load, handbrake, door/hatch status, impact, and more. Owners get all data on their railcars, while approved data is securely shared with authorized users. Users can also set up alerts, geofences, and reports to manage their railcar fleets and shipments more effectively.

The launch is the culmination of two years of development and testing in collaboration with RailPulse coalition members and leading telemetry vendors. The coalition received active support through a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant from the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

"We are thrilled to launch the RailPulse platform, which represents a significant milestone for the rail industry," said David Shannon, general manager of RailPulse. "By creating a common, open and vendor-neutral railcar telematics ecosystem, we are enabling unprecedented access to real-time data and insights that will transform the rail customer experience, improve the overall performance of the rail network accelerating

supply chains, and ultimately drive industry growth that fuels the national economy."

The key objectives of RailPulse include:



Industry-Wide Telematics Infrastructure : RailPulse facilitates collaboration among industry players by creating a secure, trusted, standardized, and vendor neutral railcar telematics infrastructure that spans the entire North American freight rail industry.



Data-Driven Transformation: RailPulse harnesses the power of GPS and sensor data, data standardization and cloud storage to deliver actionable data to all rail stakeholders enabling improved service, visibility, safety, sustainability, and productivity.

Enhanced Service through Visibility : RailPulse empowers shippers with near real-time insights into railcar and goods movements enabling them to make better, more informed supply chain decisions and optimize their operations.

The RailPulse Platform is governed by a board of directors composed of representatives from four categories of equity owners: rail shippers, Class I railroads, short line railroads and railcar lessors. Current board members are Bunge, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, GATX Corporation, Genesee & Wyoming Inc., Norfolk Southern Corporation, Railroad Development Corporation, The Greenbrier Companies, TrinityRail, Union Pacific Railroad and Watco Companies LLC.

"RailPulse is a groundbreaking initiative that will revolutionize the way we operate and serve our customers," said Mike McClellan, Chairman of the RailPulse Board, and Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Norfolk Southern. "By joining forces with other rail industry stakeholders, we are creating a common platform that will enhance visibility, efficiency, and safety across the entire rail network."

RailPulse is now open for enrollment and welcomes stakeholders from across the industry to join the transformation. Railcar owners who join RailPulse will benefit from access to their own railcars and shared data on other railcars they use.

RailPulse also offers a certification program for telemetry vendors who want to participate in the platform.

For a chance to be at the forefront of this industry transformation enroll now to help shape the future of railcar telemetry. For more information and to join, visit railpulse or contact [email protected] .

About RailPulse:

RailPulse, formed in 2020 by a diverse group of industry leading stakeholders, is dedicated to transforming the rail industry through accelerating the adoption of GPS and other telematics technologies delivered through an open-architecture railcar telematics platform. The platform emphasizes data standardization, cloud storage, and delivering actionable insights to enhance service levels, visibility, safety, and efficiency in North American rail-based supply chains.

Visit railpulse to learn more about the RailPulse initiative.

