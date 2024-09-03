PBK Announces Continued Expansion Of Sports Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm adds new hires to expand national offerings

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBK, a nationally acclaimed architectural planning and design firm, today announced the addition of three new hires to its sports practice as part of its firm-wide growth strategy. Melvin Robinson will serve as the National Director of Sports Client Engagement; Steve Terrill as a Principal, Client Executive; and Brian Pounds as an Associate Principal, Client Executive / Operations.

From left: Melvin Robinson, Sean Plunkett, Brian Pounds Steve Terrell

These additions are the latest moves within the broader growth of the PBK sports practice. Last year, the firm hired Sean Plunkett as the Firmwide Market Leader for Sports. In addition, key hires included Steve Padgett, Principal and Client Executive, and Bill McBride, Principal and nationally recognized sports field expert. Their combined expertise and decades of experience in collegiate and professional sports will be invaluable to the firm's continued success.

"The sports practice is a key growth demographic for us," said PBK CEO Eric Dinges. "These hires truly strengthen our expertise in the sports market and bolster our offering to serve our clients better."

The three new hires have extensive experience working as a team on significant projects across the nation. Melvin Robinson most recently served as Director of Business Development at a global company. Before that, he spent 14 years working for the University of Georgia Athletic Association in a variety of management roles. Steve Terrill's 35 years of experience include working as managing principal for multiple global sports design studios. He has spent decades specializing in the sports facilities market, with an emphasis on collegiate projects. Brian Pounds spent more than 20 years in sports design, working on professional and collegiate projects nationwide. He has also worked at national and global firms, previously serving as a Senior Project Manager and Associate Vice President.

"Growing the PBK's sports team to include these exceptionally talented professionals enhances our national practice to serve clients better than ever," said Sean Plunkett, Principal. "Their wealth of knowledge will make us a stronger and more dynamic team, ready to offer cutting-edge designs and world-class service to every client."

PBK's sports experience spans thousands of projects, including: construction and renovation projects for football, soccer, baseball and softball stadiums; recreation and wellness centers; tennis centers; arenas; indoor tracks; and more.

About PBK

For over four decades, PBK has served as an award-winning pioneer for architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, sports, civic and healthcare. With more than 800 professionals across 27 offices, the firm embraces a unique business culture that prioritizes customer service and approaches each project without preconceived notions to deliver custom solutions that effectively address the unique needs of each client. For more information: pbk .

