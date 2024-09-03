عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AF Group Announces Kim Leggette As Senior Vice President Of Claims

AF Group Announces Kim Leggette As Senior Vice President Of Claims


9/3/2024 10:16:46 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANSING, Mich., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its proven success in claim excellence as a growing, national specialty carrier, AF Group has announced the appointment of Kim Leggette as senior vice president of Claims.

"We are so pleased to welcome Kim as a respected leader and claims expert," said Kriss Barronton, chief operating officer for AF Group. "With decades of experience and demonstrated success in leading the claim operations at top-performing carriers nationwide, his innovative insights will further strengthen our ability to respond to the needs of our customers."

Continue Reading

AF Group Announces Kim Leggette As Senior Vice President Of Claims Image
Kim Leggette, Senior Vice President of Claims, AF Group

Before joining AF Group, Leggette served as chief claims officer for Aviva Insurance where he was responsible for more than $6 billion in commercial and personal lines. He has also held executive roles for Kemper Insurance, AIG, Selective and Travelers.

Leggette earned a bachelor's degree in Business, Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia.

About AF Group
 AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit
afgroup . © AF Group.

Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup

SOURCE AF Group

MENAFN03092024003732001241ID1108631410


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search