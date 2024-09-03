Augmented Analytics Market Size To Surpass US$ 113.98 Billion By 2033, The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global augmented analytics report provides various strategies such as product innovation, product differentiation, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances to maintain their competitive edge. Newark, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global augmented analytics market is poised for explosive growth, transforming how businesses leverage data for strategic decision-making. This report delves into the market's current state and future projections, offering invaluable insights for investors, business leaders, and technology enthusiasts alike. The global augmented analytics market was valued at USD 18.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.65% from 2024 to 2033.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 19.65% 2023 Value Projection USD 18.95 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 239 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Industry Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Augmented Analytics Market Growth Drivers Integration of Augmented Analytics with Business Processes

Market Definition and Segmentation



Augmented Analytics represents the convergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, empowering users to uncover hidden patterns and derive actionable insights from complex datasets. The market is segmented as follows:



By Component:

. Software: Cutting-edge AI-driven analytics platforms

. Services: Implementation, training, and support services



By Deployment Mode:

. Cloud: Scalable, flexible solutions

. On-premises: Secure, customizable implementations



By Industry:



. BFSI: Fraud detection and risk management

. IT & Telecommunication: Network optimization and customer experience

. Healthcare: Patient outcome prediction and resource allocation

. Retail: Personalized marketing and inventory management

. Other Industry Verticals: Diverse applications across sectors



By Organization Size:

. SMEs: Democratizing advanced analytics for smaller businesses

. Large Enterprises: Enterprise-wide data-driven transformation



Market Size and Growth Projections (2024-2033)



The Augmented Analytics market is set to experience remarkable growth over the next decade. While specific figures are proprietary, industry analysts project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 19.65% from 2024 to 2033.



Imagine a world where every business decision is backed by AI-powered insights, driving unprecedented efficiency and innovation. That's the promise of Augmented Analytics, and it's happening now.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:



Regional Analysis



North America



Leading the charge in adoption, with Silicon Valley startups and tech giants driving innovation.



Europe



Rapidly embracing Augmented Analytics, particularly in finance and manufacturing sectors.



Asia-Pacific



Emerging as a hotbed for Augmented Analytics, fueled by digital transformation initiatives in countries like China and India.



Global Overview



A truly global phenomenon, with developing markets showing immense potential for leapfrogging traditional analytics approaches.



Key Players and Competitive Landscape



The Augmented Analytics market is characterized by intense competition and rapid innovation. Key players include:

. IBM Corporation

. Microsoft Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. QlikTech International AB

. SAP SE

. SAS, Inc.

. Sisense Inc.

. Tableau Software

. ThoughtSpot Inc.

. TIBCO Software Inc.



The race to dominate this space is heating up, with new entrants challenging incumbents through groundbreaking AI algorithms and user-friendly interfaces.



Emerging Trends and Technologies



1. Natural Language Processing (NLP): Enabling conversational analytics for non-technical users

2. Automated Machine Learning (AutoML): Democratizing predictive modeling

3. Explainable AI: Enhancing trust and transparency in AI-driven insights

4. Edge Analytics: Bringing augmented analytics capabilities closer to data sources



Industry Applications



BFSI



. Real-time fraud detection

. Personalized financial advice

. Risk assessment and compliance



Healthcare



. Predictive diagnostics

. Patient flow optimization

. Drug discovery acceleration



Retail



. Dynamic pricing strategies

. Supply chain optimization

. Customer behavior analysis



IT & Telecommunication



. Network performance optimization

. Predictive maintenance



Ask for Customization:



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: