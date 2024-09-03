Baker Hughes Announces Leadership Changes To Continue Strategic Growth And Customer Success  

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Amerino Gatti appointed as executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) business segment

Maria Claudia Borras appointed as chief growth & experience officer Muzzamil Khider Ahmed appointed as chief people & culture officer



HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) (“Baker Hughes” or the“Company”) announced Tuesday several changes to its leadership team, effective by Oct. 1. These changes are designed to continue delivering Baker Hughes' successful strategy and executing for long-term growth, meeting customer needs in the rapidly evolving energy and industrial segments.

Amerino Gatti is appointed executive vice president (EVP) of Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) . Gatti joins Baker Hughes as a seasoned energy and industrial executive, recently serving as chief executive officer and chairman of the board of TEAM, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) from 2018-2022, as well as serving on the board of directors of Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE: HLX) from 2018-2024. Gatti previously spent 25 years in various leadership roles at oilfield services firm Schlumberger. His experience at Schlumberger included serving as president of the production group, president of well services, general manager for Qatar and Yemen; and vice president of production group in North America. Gatti's deep domain expertise in oil & gas as well as industrial services will be critical to drive further profitability, growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction within OFSE.

Maria Claudia Borras, EVP of OFSE since 2022, is appointed chief growth & experience officer (CGXO). This newly created role will focus on driving enterprise growth and enhancing customer experience, creating and implementing commercial, regional and marketing strategies and leading transformation to energize business expansion across the company's portfolio. Borras has more than 30 years of proven leadership at Baker Hughes, having previously held positions across the Company's commercial, operations, and engineering organizations.

In addition, Muzzamil Khider Ahmed , SVP and chief people officer since 2023, has been promoted to the executive leadership team as chief people & culture officer. In his new role, Khider Ahmed will continue focusing on strengthening human resources capabilities and systems while shaping the Company's culture to foster a productive, inclusive, and engaging work environment. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience, including more than 10 years of human resources leadership at Baker Hughes.

With these changes, Deanna Jones, EVP of people, communications & transformation and chief human resources officer, will transition into an advisory capacity before departing the Company in 2025.

“We continue to successfully execute on our strategy at Baker Hughes, fulfilling our purpose to take energy forward and playing a clear role to help lead sustainable energy development. Today's leadership changes will ensure we deliver on our growth ambitions for our customers, shareholders and employees in the energy and industrial segments,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.“I welcome Amerino to Baker Hughes and congratulate both Maria Claudia and Muzzamil on their new roles. I would also like to thank Deanna for her strong contributions to our Company's transformation and culture. Our leadership team presents a diverse and unmatched level of expertise I believe is critical to our success in 2025 and beyond, and I remain excited for our future.”

