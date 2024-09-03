OP360 Celebrates Three Years Of Success In Colombia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global outsourcing solutions provider OP360 celebrated its 3rd year in Barranquilla last July 15, marking a milestone in its journey in the LATAM BPO market.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global outsourcing solutions provider OfficePartners360 (OP360 ) celebrated its third anniversary in Barranquilla last July 15, marking a significant milestone in its innovation journey in the Latin American BPO market.

OP360 Colombia was launched in 2021 in response to a drastic increase in dual demand for nearshore BPO and bilingual support in major European languages, particularly Spanish. This strategic decision has positioned the company at the forefront of meeting global business needs.

The anniversary celebration kicked off with special messages from Aaron Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer, and Oscar Gil, Associate Operations Director and Country Manager. Throughout the day, during break hours, employees had the opportunity to participate in various engagement activities.

A highlight of the event was the hearty spread of snacks offered, showcasing the city's culinary traditions. Employees indulged in fresh mangoes, coconuts, cheesecakes, and the beloved local specialty raspaos, among others. All three floors of OP360's Emerald Tower, or its Torre Atlantica Empresarial site, were decked in different themes, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“The last three years represent our operational excellence, driven by our people's dedication to providing quality multilingual support,” said Fischer.“We're proud of our growth and look forward to many more successful years in this beautiful city.”

OP360 Colombia has grown by over 60% since its inception. Its leadership is committed to sustaining this growth trajectory while maintaining service excellence and contributing to the local community's development.

About OP360

OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Today, OP360 is a leading provider of operational solutions, specializing in delivering tech-driven strategies and solutions that enhance business performance, which include customer support, back-office support, and content moderation. With a focus on innovation and excellence, OP360 empowers both its skilled agents and partner organizations, which range from mid-size corporations to Fortune 500 firms, to achieve their operational goals and drive sustainable growth, creating a better way to outsource.

