Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market 2024 To Reach $133.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.2%

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The poly-vinyl chloride market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $89.94 billion in 2023 to $97.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction industry, packaging, electrical and electronics, automotive applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The poly-vinyl chloride market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $133.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives, urbanization and infrastructure development, renewable energy, advanced healthcare devices.

Growth Driver Of The Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market

The increasing demand for the agriculture sector is expected to propel the growth of the poly-vinyl chloride market growing forward. The agriculture sector refers to the portion of the economy that is involved in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. PVC pipes and fittings are widely used for irrigation systems. They are durable and resistant to corrosion, making them suitable for transporting water from water sources to fields.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the poly-vinyl chloride market include Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation.

Major companies operating in the poly-vinyl chloride market are innovating new products to such as GreenVin polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to increase their profitability in the market. GreenVin polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a low-carbon substitute for conventional PVC.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC, Low-smoke PVC, Chlorinated PVC

3) By Application: Pipes & Fittings, Film & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses & Tubing, Other Applications

2) By End User Industry: Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Healthcare, Other End Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyvinyl chloride market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global polyvinyl chloride market. The regions covered in the poly-vinyl chloride market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Definition

Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with a high density and high impact strength. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on poly-vinyl chloride market size , poly-vinyl chloride market drivers and trends, poly-vinyl chloride market major players, poly-vinyl chloride competitors' revenues, poly-vinyl chloride market positioning, and poly-vinyl chloride market growth across geographies. The poly-vinyl chloride market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

