Makers Update Opening Disclaimer Of ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Over Code Name Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers of the recently released miniseries 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack', which has been embroiled in the controversy over the use of code names of terrorists, have now updated the show's disclaimer.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, India, met the Joint Secretary of the I&B on Tuesday to discuss contentious issues in the web series.

Monika said in a statement:“For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event.”

She added,“India has a rich culture of storytelling - and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation.”

Apart from the opening disclaimer, Netflix is not required to make any further changes to this series.

Earlier, the streaming series was slammed on social media over the alleged whitewashing of the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, for humanising the cruel terrorists and over its misleading content.

Several users also alleged that the religion of the hijackers was deliberately changed. One Internet user wrote on X:“Kandahar flight hijackers' original names: Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar, Sunny Ahmed, Zahoor Mistry and Shakir. Anubhav Sinha hijacker web series IC 814 depicted Bhola, Shankar. This is how whitewashing is done cinematically.”

As per the Ministry of External Affairs report dated January 2000, Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola and Shankar, were the names by which the hijackers invariably addressed one another.

Mujahideen terrorist outfit, held the flight hostage over their demands of release of Pakistani terrorists held in prison in India.

The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 where six terrorists, Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny, Ahmad Qazi, Zahoor Mistry and Shakir of the Harkat