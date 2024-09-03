Kuwait Police Seizes 24 Kgs Of Drugs
9/3/2024 10:13:51 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced Tuesday the seizure of about 24 kgs of varied types of drugs, including 28,500 psychotropic pills, six unlicensed guns and ammunition, as well as some funds involving seven suspects.
The bust is part of the continued campaign aiming to thwart any attempt to bring narcotics into the country, the ministry said in a statement.
Those accused and the seized items were referred to competent bodies to take legal actions against them, it added, stressing continued security efforts to monitor any attempts of those trying to trade in narcotics.
The ministry appealed to all to cooperate and inform about any negative phenomena through its emergency number (112) or the hotline of the General Directorate for Drug Control ha
