Velocity MSC Is Now An Authorized Reseller Of Spacex's Starlink Satellite Internet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satcom solution allows Velocity to provide its established level of customer service in conjunction with Starlink's broadband internet performance.

Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company , a solution and of voice and data networking and connectivity for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries, today announced new satellite connectivity solutions by becoming a global authorized reseller for Starlink, a division of SpaceX.

Starlink provides dependable broadband internet service with high bandwidth capabilities that can be used for primary internet access, a robust backup option, temporary setups, or even emergency service deployments. The addition of Starlink expands Velocity's already robust offerings of business solutions by providing Starlink's satellite internet services with the trusted installation and management support of Velocity's team of experts.

"We're thrilled to be a global authorized reseller for Starlink," says Mark Walker, President and COO at Velocity. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing our multi-location enterprise clients with the most comprehensive and reliable connectivity solutions. Starlink's innovative technology, combined with Velocity's proven expertise and exceptional customer service, will ensure seamless internet access for businesses regardless of location, from bustling city centers to remote outposts and maritime environments."

Starlink's LEO satellite solution offers several advantages over traditional satellite internet:



Lower Latency:

LEO satellites orbit closer to Earth, resulting in significantly faster data transfer speeds and reduced lag, crucial for real-time applications and video conferencing.

Wider Coverage:

Starlink's extensive network provides internet access to previously underserved areas with limited or unreliable terrestrial options. Scalability:

Velocity can leverage Starlink's growing constellation to cater to the evolving needs of multi-location businesses, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity across their geographically dispersed operations.

About Velocity MSC

Founded in 2005, Velocity is a technology managed solution provider for voice, data, Wi-Fi, POTS IN A BOX®, Free-to-Guest TV and the Global Expense Management (GEM) platform, among others, supported by a proprietary network backbone across 21 redundant data centers for multi-location enterprises across multiple industries.

With its nationwide network of 5,500 certified field technicians, project managers, and software developers, over 500 employees, and 450+ carrier agreements, Velocity is a single-source partner dedicated to providing comprehensive support with its 24/7/365 U.S. based technical support complemented by supply chain and logistics services inventory & warehousing, repair depot, as well as digital signage and DOOH media solutions. Velocity delivers an unparalleled scope of services for its clients. As a CLEC licensed to operate in all 50 states, Velocity monitors telecom and technology environments continuously, enabling faster responsiveness and reducing downtime.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.

