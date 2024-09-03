Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe With A Chance To Win A $1,000 Shopping Spree With Sarah Jessica Parker By Downloading Solitaire Grand Harvest!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gear up for the change of seasons and win big with daily giveaways.

Play solitaire or go shopping – why pick one when you can do both? Playtika's Solitaire Grand Harvest, a leading solitaire game in the U.S.*, is teaming up with award-winning Sarah Jessica Parker to bring a harvest of joy to its players. For 20 days, one lucky registered user will be chosen every day to win $1,000 toward an exciting shopping spree to meet their retail therapy needs.

As an actor, producer and businesswoman, Parker knows that juggling career, family and everything else can feel like running a marathon in her signature stilettos. Parker is stepping up her game with Solitaire Grand Harvest, offering a fun escape from the daily grind.

"I'm excited to be part of Solitaire Grand Harvest's back-to-school sweepstakes. The changing of the seasons is a great time for a reset, and I hope the winner can use their earnings as a kickstart to get their family (or themselves!) ready for fall."

Nir Korczak, Chief Marketing Officer at Playtika said:

"As a leader in the mobile Solitaire game category, Solitaire Grand Harvest provides its players with relaxation and an enjoyable experience. We wanted to find a great way to pamper our players and make them feel special. Partnering with Sarah Jessica Parker for this sweepstakes campaign, which offers our audience a chance to win $1,000 for a shopping spree every day, is the perfect way to achieve that. We're offering players not only a chance to win but also a moment to relax and recharge while playing Solitaire Grand Harvest."

For a chance to win the $1,000 prize, players 21+ in the United States simply download the Solitaire Grand Harvest app, create a free account or log into their existing account during the sweepstakes period, click on the badge of Sarah Jessica Parker, and complete the registration to receive one entry. A series of 20 daily drawings will be held, one for each day between 09/03/2024 - 09/22/2024. The drawing for each day will be picked from among all entries received during the relevant daily entry period, entry into one Daily Drawing is not entry into any other Daily Drawing. For full rules, terms and conditions, please visit

No purchase necessary. Prize is not available in the game.

This will be Sarah Jessica Parker's third appearance in Solitaire Grand Harvest's catalog after making her debut as the game's spokesperson in December 2023. Playtika launched a series of star-studded campaigns that featured Parker's spot for Solitaire Grand Harvest, alongside Drew Barrymore for Bingo Blitz, Jason Alexander for the official World Series of Poker (WSOP) app, and Ty Pennington for Caesars Slots.

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to download for free

on the App Store and Google Play (in-app purchases available).

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the top Solitaire game in the U.S.*, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms. Solitaire Grand Harvest, developed by Supertreat GmbH, allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to App Annie, Solitaire Grand Harvest is the highest-grossing Solitaire game in the U.S. based on in-app purchases, from January 2023 – December 2023.

