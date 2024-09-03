35North India Discovery Fund -II (IDF-II) Invests USD 3 Million In \Global Care\ Lavanya Medicare Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd September 2024: India\'s largest non-Hospital Medical company, \"Global Care\" – Lavanya Medicare Solutions Pvt Ltd announced a subscription/funding of USD 3 million as a strategic by 35North India Discovery Fund -II (IDF-II) and its affiliates



This is the first-ever partnership of its kind in this domain.



Ashwani Singh, Managing Director at 35North, commented, \"We strongly believe in both the company and the sector. The sector is benefiting from cutting-edge medical care across specialties in India, Turkey, Dubai, Egypt, Germany, and Thailand. This is coupled with the availability of high-end medical equipment and the time and price competitiveness of these destinations. Global Care has been doing remarkable work in this sector, and we are looking forward to supporting their expansion with this investment.\"



Rajeev Taneja, Founder and CEO of Global Care, shared, \"The company is now at the forefront of expanding healthcare services internationally and creating a global ecosystem of clinical services as healthcare consultants covering both aspects - building clinical corridors while supporting patients who cannot be treated in their home country.\"



With this investment, 35North IDF-II will support Global Care\'s aim to bridge healthcare divides worldwide, building clinical excellence through strategic consulting and facilitating convenient access to world-class patient care.





About Global Care:



Rajeev Taneja, MD & Founder of Global Care, a first-gen entrepreneur, founded Global Care with a strategic vision to become a multi-country company catering to medical patients from multiple countries. The company\'s focus on Eastern Africa, Francophone Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, SAARC nations, and South-East Asia, as well as the Middle East, North Africa, is a testament to its global aspirations. Under Rajeev\'s leadership, Global Care has grown from a small Indian proprietorship to an industry leader, well on its way to global leadership.





About 35 North - India Discovery Fund:



India Discovery Fund – II, a SEBI registered Cat I Angel Fund, is not just an early stage growth fund. It is a visionary entity that looks into the discovery of future unicorns and nurtures their rapid growth with capital and board members. With a large portfolio of investments across sectors in companies like SpeedLabs (Teevra Edutech), Nukleus Office Solutions, Cloud Tailor, Stupa Analytics, Big Bang Boom Solutions, Aatwri Aerospace and Defence, HomePecked, Beshak to name a few, the fund is a beacon of hope for promising startups. 35 North - India Discovery Fund with its team of global industry veterans with extensive connections and with its global alumni support of London Business School (LBS), UBC, Columbia, ISB among others, aids founders with a core backbone support of operations, marketing and finance to support the growth plans of its investee companies.

