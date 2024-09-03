Amir Leaves Sweden Heading To Norway
Date
9/3/2024 10:02:36 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Stockholm today, after an official visit to the friendly Kingdom of Sweden, heading to the city of Oslo on an official visit to the friendly Kingdom of Norway.
HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Stockholm Arlanda Airport by HE Pål Jonson, Minister of Defense, and members of the Qatari Embassy.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
MENAFN03092024000063011010ID1108631302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.