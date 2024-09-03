Amir Leaves Sweden Heading To Norway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Stockholm today, after an official visit to the friendly Kingdom of Sweden, heading to the city of Oslo on an official visit to the friendly Kingdom of Norway.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Stockholm Arlanda Airport by HE Pål Jonson, of Defense, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.