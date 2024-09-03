Decisely Partners With Stewart-Haas Racing For NASCAR Cup Series Race At Atlanta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rookie-of-the-Year Contender Josh Berry To Drive No. 4 Decisely Ford Mustang Dark Horse in Hometown Race for Technology-Based Employee Benefits and HR Services Platform

Alpharetta, GA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisely, an HR and insurance benefits to leading franchisees and association members nationwide, is proud to announce it will be the primary partner of NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This partnership underscores Decisely's unwavering support for entrepreneurs who, like Berry, passionately pursue their dreams.

Berry, a leading contender for the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year title, has become a symbol of dedication and perseverance. His journey from racing on short tracks to making a name for himself in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which earned him a promotion to the elite NASCAR Cup Series, resonates deeply with Decisely's mission to empower businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals. Berry's impressive career highlights, including his 2022 Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year title and numerous victories in the Xfinity Series and across grassroots short-track racing, makes him an ideal ambassador for Decisely's values.

"At Decisely, we believe in the power of dreams and the relentless pursuit of excellence," said Kevin Dunn, CEO of Decisely. "Our sponsorship of Josh Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway represents our support of entrepreneurs and business leaders who strive to reach their full team and family potential. Teams perform best when they are both physically and mentally healthy, and employee health insurance is fundamental to their well-being. Josh's journey and team support mirrors the entrepreneurial spirit we champion, and we are thrilled to be part of his NASCAR journey."

The No. 4 Decisely Ford Mustang Dark Horse will make its debut at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday when Berry makes his qualifying lap, which will set his starting position for Sunday's race. Then at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Berry will take the green flag for the 260-lap race around Atlanta's 1.54-mile oval where USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live coverage. This collaboration aims to inspire both the racing community and business leaders, highlighting the parallels between the determination required in motorsports and the drive needed to succeed in business.

No stranger to speed, Decisely was ranked among the top 2000 fastest-growing private companies in America in Inc Magazine's 2024 list. Over the past three years, corporate revenues grew 268 percent. Decisely has also been taking the checkered flag in Georgia, being named to the Georgia Fast 40 list by the Association for Corporate Growth Atlanta, which recognizes the 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in the state. Additionally, Decisely received a 2024 Pacesetter Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Metro Atlanta area.

“Josh Berry and his dedicated team represent the qualities of a winning team: focus, commitment and the flexibility to adjust to whatever unexpected events happen on the track,” Dunn said.“Decisely's teams are built with the same resolve as we experience phenomenal growth and hold true to our standard that 'no employee' is left behind because of our extreme commitment to customer service.”

For Decisely, this partnership is more than just a branding opportunity; it celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit. The company remains dedicated to providing innovative HR and benefits solutions that empower businesses to thrive, just as Berry continues to excel on the racetrack.

About Decisely

Decisely is a technology-based employee benefits and HR services platform focused on helping small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed. By providing comprehensive benefits solutions, HR management tools, and expert advisory services, Decisely enables businesses to attract and retain top talent while driving growth and success. Decisely proudly serves franchise and association businesses from NAPA, FedEx, The Society of Collision Repair Specialists, Tire Pros, Amazon and more. For more information about Decisely and its services, visit .

