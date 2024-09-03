Park Street A/S - Changes To Amount Of Treasury Shares Held
Date
9/3/2024 10:01:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to company announcement of 29 August 2024 regarding the roll back of the share capital reduction performed on 30 May 2024, Park Street A/S (the "Company") hereby announces, in accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital market Act, that, following the roll back of the capital reduction and the subsequent re-issuance of the cancelled class A-shares and class B-shares, the Company currently holds a total of 13,794,324 shares in treasury consisting of 1,629,459 class A-shares (listed) and 12,164,865 class B-shares (unlisted) corresponding to 24.13% of the Company's total share capital.
For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO
