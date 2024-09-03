Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mattresses, blinds and shades market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $127.1 billion in 2023 to $137.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer preferences, housing market, health and wellness trends, economic conditions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mattresses, blinds and shades market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $179.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce and online retail, aging population, home automation and smart homes, health and well-being.

Growth Driver Of The Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market

The expansion and increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms play a significant role in driving the growth of the mattresses, blinds, and shades market going forward. E-commerce, short for electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet. It involves exchanging data or currency to process a transaction and can be conducted over computers, tablets, smartphones, and other smart devices. E-commerce platforms provide consumers with easy access to various mattress options from the comfort of their homes. This convenience allows potential buyers to browse, compare, and purchase mattresses online, eliminating the need for in-person shopping.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mattresses, blinds and shades market include Tempur Sealy International Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Sleep Number company, Invacare Corporation.

Major companies operating in the mattresses, blinds, and shades market are focused on developing innovative mattresses, such as Premium and Luxe mattresses, to gain competitive advantages. The latest Premium and Luxe Collections showcase Purple's exclusive GelFlex Grid technology, designed to promote faster sleep onset, reduce sleep disruptions, alleviate discomfort, and leave users feeling refreshed upon waking.

Segments:

1) By Type: Mattresses, Blind And Shade

2) By Type of Material: Organic Cotton, Wool, Natural Latex, Organic Latex, Plant-Based Foams, Other Material Types

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments Covered: Memory Foam, Hybrid, Innerspring, Latex Mattresses, Gel-Filled Mattress, Water Bed Mattress, And Air-Filled Mattress, Window Shades, Window Blinds

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mattresses, blinds and shades market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the mattresses, blinds and shades market. The regions covered in the mattresses, blinds and shades market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Definition

Mattresses refer to a bedstead or an individual fabric casing filled with resilient material (such as cotton, hair, feathers, foam rubber, or a set of coil springs). While shades are a single solid window treatment composed of softer materials, blinds are structured window treatments with slats that may be tilted open or closed, like shades.

Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mattresses, blinds and shades market size , mattresses, blinds and shades market drivers and trends, mattresses, blinds and shades market major players, mattresses, blinds and shades competitors' revenues, mattresses, blinds and shades market positioning, and mattresses, blinds and shades market growth across geographies. The mattresses, blinds and shades market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

