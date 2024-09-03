Florida Crystals® Celebrates National Organic Month With New Packaging And 100,000 Tons Of Organic Compost Milestone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Florida Crystals, the first and only grower of Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROCTM) sugarcane in the U.S., is proud to celebrate National Organic Month by highlighting its unique commitment to regenerative agriculture. With decades of experience in regenerative farming practices, Florida Crystals is excited to mark a new record at its one-of-a-kind agricultural compost facility along with announcing updated graphics on its packaging that display the ROCTM certification, both of which emphasize its regenerative mission to mimic nature in our farming practices, actively improve soil health, increase carbon drawdown and create a resilient food supply.

Florida Crystals' compost facility is the embodiment of its regenerative philosophy.

Florida Crystals' compost facility is the embodiment of its regenerative philosophy. Already one of the top 10 largest compost facilities in the country, it reached a new milestone, producing 100,000 tons of compost in one season for the first time. The facility, which is integrated into Florida Crystals' sugar milling complex in Pahokee, FL, plays a crucial role in achieving all of the company's five Pillars of Regenerative Agriculture: improve soil health, upcycle byproducts, increase biodiversity, reduce synthetic materials and conserve water.

Compost Facility's Special Features



Closed-loop commitment to Upcycling. Florida Crystals' compost facility ensures that 100% of its organic farm is nourished by in-house compost made from upcycled byproducts, including sugarcane leaves, soil recovered in the milling process and sugarcane fiber ash from the boilers. What comes from the farms is returned to the farms for the next crop. The in-house compost also replaces the use of purchased nutrients for our organic farms.



Operational Efficiency. Unlike many year-round compost facilities, Florida Crystals achieves maximum efficiency in just eight months. Materials are received during the six-month sugarcane harvest season, with an additional two months for compost maturation.

Reduced transportation emissions. Florida Crystals' compost facility stands out for its unique, sustainable design, with 80% of composting materials transported by conveyor belt or pipe, significantly reducing transportation emissions.

"We are incredibly proud of what our agricultural compost facility accomplished this year," said Diego Luzuriaga, Vice President of Research and Development at Florida Crystals. "Producing more than 100,000 tons of compost is not just a milestone-it's a testament to our commitment to regenerative organic farming. This facility embodies our vision of creating a closed-loop system where every byproduct is upcycled to enhance the health of our soil and the vitality of our crops."

New ROCTM Packaging

Florida Crystals is also proud to unveil new graphics on its packaging to showcase the ROCTM status of its Regenerative Organic raw cane sugar product, emphasizing the company's dedication to regenerative agriculture. The new packaging features the ROCTM certification that signifies its commitment to unparalleled quality, minimally processed homegrown products.

The ROCTM certification is awarded to those who meet the highest standards in both organic and regenerative agriculture. It indicates that Florida Crystals' farmers prioritize soil health, animal welfare and social fairness – all key principles of regenerative farming. By achieving ROCTM status, Florida Crystals is proud to be a leader in a movement that aims to inspire positive change in agricultural practices and support a thriving planet for future generations.

More Ways Florida Crystals Practices Regenerative Organic Farming

Barn Owl Program:

To enhance biodiversity and reduce the use of synthetic chemicals, Florida Crystals outfitted its farms with nesting boxes for more than 2,500 native barn owls, representing the world's largest private barn owl network. While these homes provide shelter for owls, the benefits expand to the farmland. One family of owls reduces roughly 2,000 rodents per year, which naturally protects crops.

Growing List of Organic Ingredients:

Responding to the growing demand for organic products, Florida Crystals has expanded its ROCTM offerings to include Organic Heated Treated Rice Flour. This gluten-free, non-GMO rice flour is ideal for ready-to-eat applications, in addition to pasta, cereals, baked goods and more.

Pioneers of Regenerative Farming: Florida Crystals has long been at the forefront of sustainable farming, implementing regenerative agriculture practices for decades. A comprehensive, farm-by-farm review in 2020 led to the formalization of its regenerative agriculture pillars, further strengthening its commitment to these practices.

Join Us in the ROCTM Movement:

By choosing ROCTM ingredients like Florida Crystals® products, food, beverage, and nutraceutical manufacturers are not just selecting superior products-they are aligning with the values of today's eco-conscious consumers. This choice enhances a product's reputation and resonates with consumers who prioritize sustainability.

"Our journey in regenerative agriculture has been transformative, and as we celebrate National Organic Month, we reaffirm our commitment to helping reverse climate change by taking carbon out of the air and putting it back into the soil where it is needed," said Luzuriaga. "We hope to inspire others to take action in creating a healthier planet for future generations."

For more information on Florida Crystals® USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, kosher and Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROCTM) products and the company's sustainable practices, watch a short video and visit .

About National Organic Month:

National Organic Month, celebrated every September, is an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of organic farming and organic products. It aims to highlight the importance of choosing organic to support health, sustainability, and the environment.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images of the new packaging are available upon request.

About Florida Crystals®

Florida Crystals® cane sugars – the only USDA-certified organic raw cane sugars made from organic sugarcane grown and harvested in the U.S. – are produced by Florida Crystals Corporation, a fully integrated cane sugar company that thoughtfully plans every step of its sugarcane's journey to deliver sweetness that consumers can feel good with every bite.

From sugarcane grown and harvested fresh from family-owned farms in Florida and milled within 24 hours, Florida Crystals® delivers minimally processed cane sugars that offer consistency, unparalleled quality and authentic flavor for recipes. The products – all Non-GMO Project verified, vegan and kosher – are grown following some of the world's most sustainable practices like regenerative and precision agriculture, which include crop rotation and using barn owls for pest control, to protect the environment for this generation and the next.

