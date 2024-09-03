Veyond Metaverse Named In Prestigious Hatcher+ Top 100 Global Startups List (August 2024)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veyond Metaverse , a trailblazer in 5D XR healthcare technology, proudly announces its inclusion in the esteemed Hatcher+ Top 100 Global Startups list for August 2024. This global recognition underscores Veyond Metaverse's innovative contributions and its strong potential for future success, as assessed by Hatcher+'s unbiased, AI-powered scoring system."We are honored to be recognized by Hatcher+," said Adam Choe, Dr. Joon Chung, and Prof. Dr. Thierry Flam, Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse. "This validation motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of 5D XR technology, improving surgical outcomes, and democratizing access to advanced healthcare solutions globally."John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+, stated,“Unlike traditional rankings, the Hatcher+ Top 100 is based on a rigorous, data-driven evaluation process that reflects a company's market position and future potential.”The Top 100 startups were revealed on August 31, 2024, and the full list is available on the Hatcher+ website and LinkedIn page.About Veyond MetaverseVeyond Metaverse is a pioneering 5D XR healthcare technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley. By integrating advanced AI, NLP, and immersive 5D XR technology, Veyond Metaverse is transforming medical education and surgical collaboration. Our innovative haptic-enhanced XR technology, including the Veyond ConnectTM platform, is validated with digital XR live surgeries and is committed to making high-quality medical care accessible worldwide.About Hatcher+Hatcher+ is a leading venture capital firm, utilizing advanced AI-based data models to support fast fund creation and intelligent capital deployment. Their FAAST® platform offers comprehensive solutions for fund administration, enabling startups and investors to achieve impactful and scalable strategies.

