Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The physicians and other health practitioners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1,709.96 billion in 2023 to $1,856.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical advancements, aging population, health insurance expansion, government healthcare programs, healthcare regulations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The physicians and other health practitioners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2,364.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to telemedicine and digital health, healthcare workforce shortages, health equity initiatives, the potential shifts in reimbursement models. Major trends in the forecast period include telehealth integration, patient-centered care, preventive care and lifestyle medicine, alternative and complementary medicine, team-based care.

Growth Driver Of The Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market

The physicians and other health practitioners market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. For instance, in September 2023, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a US-based government agency, the real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter of 2023. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the physicians and other health practitioners market include IHH Healthcare, MEDNAX, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NHS England, US Physical Therapy, Henry Schein Incvv.

Major companies operating as physicians and other health practitioners market are focused on developing innovative solutions such as digital assistants for doctors to gain a competitive edge in the market. A digital assistant for doctors is an AI-powered software or application designed to assist healthcare professionals, particularly doctors, in various aspects of their clinical and administrative tasks.

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segments :

1) By Type: Specialist Doctors, Primary Care Doctors, Podiatrists, Physical Therapists, Optometrists, Chiropractors

2) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

3) By End User Gender: Male, Female

Subsegments Covered: Doctors of Osteopathy, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Other Healthcare Providers, Anesthesiologists, Cardiologists, Dermatologists, Obstetricians/ Gynecologists, Geriatricians, Neurologists, Neuropathologists, Pediatricians, Radiologists, Other Primary Care Doctors, General Podiatry, Podiatric Surgery, Podiatric Sports Medicine, Podopaediatrics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market. The regions covered in the physicians and other health practitioners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Definition

Physicians and other health practitioners are healthcare professionals that provide medical care. Physicians are medical doctors that are trained in healing. Other healthcare professionals include nurses, diagnostic device operators, and chemists.

The main types of physicians and other practitioners are specialist doctors, primary care doctors, podiatrists, physical therapists, optometrists, and chiropractors. Optometrists are primary health care professionals who are skilled to evaluate the eyes for vision deficiencies, symptoms of injury, ocular diseases or abnormalities, and general health issues. The different expenditure types include public and private that are used by male and female.

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on physicians and other health practitioners market size, physicians and other health practitioners market drivers and trends, physicians and other health practitioners market major players, physicians and other health practitioners competitors' revenues, physicians and other health practitioners market positioning, and physicians and other health practitioners market growth across geographies. The physicians and other health practitioners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

