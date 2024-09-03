Bombora Advances First-Party Data Capabilities With Next-Generation Identity Resolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bombora

Identifies website visitors, provides exclusive intelligence, and activates data automatically

- Box Head of Marketing Operations Tess MercerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ninety-seven percent of the traffic to B2B websites is anonymous. Yet these prospects and potential partners want to learn more about your solution and your team. The next generation of 'Visitor Insights' from Bombora , the leading provider of intent-based B2B data solutions, can show you who's visiting and why - and can help you personalize your website experience to each visitor in an instant.Amid a rapidly shifting identity landscape, a strong first-party data strategy has become business-critical. Bombora built Visitor Insights to transform anonymous website visitors into actionable insights that drive GTM strategies and enable marketing and sales teams to effectively engage their target audience with relevant content at the right time. VI identifies the businesses engaging with a website and enriches the identity with robust descriptive attributes like demographic, firmographic, and behavioral interests to enable marketing and sales teams to effectively engage visitors and intelligently tailor their Go-to-Market strategies. Bombora's VI solution is already revolutionizing first-party data strategies, according to partners like Box .“Bombora's Visitor Insights offers exactly what we were looking for in order to strengthen our first-party data strategy,” said Box's Head of Marketing Operations, Tess Mercer.“Integration worked like a dream. We're getting a lot of data into our CDP with a solid match rate, and we are benefiting from learning even more about our prospects.”Bombora now offers Visitor Insights in two variations: Identity & Enrichment, and Digital Activation:· Identity & Enrichment: Identifies target accounts that visit a company's website and enriches visitors with key demographic, firmographic, and behavioral attributes which can be leveraged to:Build comprehensive first-party datasetsShape content, event, and go-to-market strategiesMeasure campaign and site performance· Digital Activation: Delivers identity and enrichment in real-time and seamlessly connects data to existing tools and systems to power the following:Site personalization and chatbot experiencesRetargeting campaignsIntelligent audience segmentation and optimization“It's more important than ever for companies to make the most of their first-party data strategy,” said Bombora, CEO Mark Connon.“Who's coming to your site? Why? What interests them most about your company's offerings? And how can you best reach those visitors, both while they're on your site and after they leave? Our team has worked hard to build solutions that answer these questions for our customers and partners - and make Bombora's industry-leading Visitor Insights even more powerful.”This news appeared first in MediaPost ---- and on Adweek:About BomboraBombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and timely and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit .

Bill Brazell

WIT Strategy

+1 917-445-7316

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.