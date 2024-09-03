Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $59.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.81 billion in 2023 to $37.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to infectious disease outbreaks, patient convenience, remote and resource-limited areas, preventive care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $59.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare accessibility, global health threats, chronic disease management, telehealth and remote monitoring. Major trends in the forecast period include multiplex testing, smartphone integration, personalized medicine, lab-on-a-chip technology.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market

An increase in the incidence of target diseases is driving the POC devices and equipment market globally. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer is increasing steadily worldwide due to poor lifestyle choices and increasing obesity, thus driving the growth of the POC devices and equipment market. For example, from March 1, 2020, to March 26, 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 1,946,662 documented deaths related to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the United States, the expected death rate by 4.9%, within a confidence interval of 4.8% to 5.0%.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Major companies operating in the point-of-care diagnostic devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as Cippoint to improve access to healthcare and reduce the time to diagnosis. Cippoint is a point-of-care testing device for multiple health conditions. It is a state-of-the-art device that offers a wide range of testing parameters, including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers.

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Segments :

1) By Type: Infectious disease testing kits, Cardio metabolic monitoring kits,, Cholesterol testing kits, Pregnancy and fertility tests kits, Tumor/cancer markers, Urinalysis testing kits, Hematology testing kits, Drugs of abuse testing kits, Fecal occult testing kits, Other Types

2) By Prescription Mode: Prescription-based Testing Devices, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Testing Devices

3) By End User: Professional diagnostic centers, Hospitals/critical care centers, Outpatient healthcare Setting, Ambulatory care settings, Research laboratories, Home

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the point-of-care diagnostic devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Point-of-care diagnostics devices are designed to aid doctors in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions. These devices are used to test glucose and cholesterol levels, do electrolyte and enzyme analysis, test for drugs of abuse and for infectious diseases, and for pregnancy testing.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market size, point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market drivers and trends, point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market major players, point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment competitors' revenues, point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market positioning, and point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

