Gujarat’S Seasonal Rainfall Surpasses 116 Pc; Fresh Red Alert Issued For 3 Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 3 (IANS) Heavy rains have once again battered Gujarat, with the southern part of the state bearing the brunt of heavy downpour.

In the last 24 hours, the Valia taluka in Bharuch district has emerged as the most affected area, recording 12 inches rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar.

The districts of Dang and Tapi also witnessed substantial rainfall, with Dang receiving an average of over 6 inches and Tapi over 5 inches of downpour.

Mangrol in Surat, Vaghai in Dang, Narmada, and Uchchal in Tapi each received over 7 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, Dolvan in Tapi, Subir in Dang, Nadiad in Kheda, and Vansda in Navsari districts recorded more than 6 inches rainfall.

Other regions, including Lunawada in Mahisagar, Kapadwanj in Kheda, and multiple talukas in Panchmahal, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, Narmada, and Mehsana districts saw rainfall exceeding 4 inches.

In total, 183 talukas across Gujarat received more than an inch of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, the average seasonal rainfall in the state has been recorded at over 116 per cent.

The Kutch zone recorded the highest rainfall at 179 per cent of the seasonal average, followed by Saurashtra at 125 per cent and South Gujarat at 117 per cent.

East-central Gujarat registered over 113 per cent rainfall, while North Gujarat recorded 95 per cent of its seasonal average.

In light of the continuing heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for several districts.

Accordingly, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, and Surat are under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue until September 7.

An orange alert has been issued for Banaskantha, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Bharuch, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

A yellow warning has also been issued for areas such as Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Mahisagar, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.