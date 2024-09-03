Moleculin To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, , (Nasdaq: MBRX ) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 clinical stage company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced that Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global being held September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website .

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (moleculin ). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to eliminate the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company is initiating the MIRACLE ( M olecul i n R /R AML A nnAraC Cl inical E valuation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study is subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.



For more information about the Company, please visit and connect on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(833) 475-8247

[email protected]

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.