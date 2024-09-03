Amanda Parsons Joins Arctiq As Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships And Alliances

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key appointment underscores Arctiq's commitment to delivering transformative solutions through powerful partnerships

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq , a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, announced today the appointment of Amanda Parsons as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances. With a robust background in strategic partner ecosystems and business development, Parsons brings a wealth of experience to Arctiq, further strengthening the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions through powerful partnerships.



Amanda joins Arctiq at a pivotal time when the company is amplifying its focus on strategic partnerships to drive its vision of creating innovative, integrated technology solutions for clients. Her role will be crucial in expanding and deepening relationships across the global technology landscape by investing in advanced technical certifications and unified go-to-market strategies.

“Partnerships are fundamental to Arctiq's capacity to innovate and provide solutions that address the ever-changing demands of our clients across critical domains such as cybersecurity, data center transformation, infrastructure optimization, legacy system modernization, and more,” said Chris McMillen, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctiq.“Amanda's extensive experience and passion for building successful alliances align perfectly with our strategy to drive hyper-growth through synergistic collaborations. We are excited to have her on board as we continue to build and strengthen our ecosystem.”

Parsons is an accomplished sales leader with a distinguished career at industry leaders such as IBM, NetApp, and Rubrik. Her expertise and creative approach in leading cross-functional teams, along with her commitment to designing and implementing cloud, data, and cyber resiliency programs, has consistently driven growth while delivering enhanced value for all stakeholders.

“I am excited to join Arctiq at such a dynamic time in its growth journey,” said Parsons.“Being part of a company with a stellar reputation among partners, a talented team, and a deep commitment to collaboration and innovation is incredibly inspiring. I look forward to working together to continue to elevate our strategic partnerships and alliances and empower our clients to achieve their goals.”

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries.

Connect with Us



Press Contact:

Linda Ford

Vice President of Marketing | Arctiq

...

949-836-8323

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at