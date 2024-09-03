Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Industry Focus On Reducing Emissions Bolsters Advanced Transfer Case Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case is estimated at 11.4 Million Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 14.4 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the commercial vehicle transfer case market is driven by several factors. The rising demand for commercial vehicles in industries such as construction, mining, and logistics is a primary driver, as these sectors require vehicles capable of operating in challenging environments. Technological advancements, such as the development of more efficient and durable transfer cases, have increased their adoption in a wide range of commercial vehicles. Additionally, the global push towards reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency has led to the integration of advanced transfer cases that contribute to achieving these goals. The expansion of the e-commerce industry has also heightened the need for reliable delivery and logistics vehicles, further boosting the demand for high-performance transfer cases. Consumer behavior trends, such as the increasing preference for off-road and utility vehicles, contribute to market growth as well.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the LCV Application segment, which is expected to reach 10.3 Million Units by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The M&HCV Application segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 5.4 Million Units in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach 2.5 Million Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Magna International, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN PLC, and more.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 11.4 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 14.4 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case

Types of Transfer Cases

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Production and Sales of Commercial Vehicles: A Key Determinant of Growth in the Global Transfer Case Market

Healthy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) & Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicles Bodes Well for Market Growth

Auto Manufacturers' Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Market

Growing Need for Low Range Gears and Chain Drives in Vehicles to Drive Market Gains

Chain Driven Vs Gear Driven Transfer Cases

Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: Opportunity for Transfer Cases

Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles: A Key Market Restraint

Auto OEMs Focus on Reducing Highway Fatalities: A Business Case for Transfer Case Market

Regulations to Improve Safety and Fuel Economy of Vehicles to Enhance Drivetrain Electrification, Spurring Market Growth

Demand Continues to Grow for Lightweight Transfer Cases

Post Pandemic Focus on Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Transfer Case for CVs: Global Automotive

Emphasis on Safety & Traction in Extreme Weather & Surface Conditions to Propel Demand for Transfer Cases in Light Trucks

Rise in Industrial Manufacturing Activity and Consequent Impact on Commercial Vehicles Demand to Influence Growth Key Challenges Facing Transfer Case Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)



Magna International, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

GKN PLC

BorgWarner, Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Cardone Industries, Inc.

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

JASPER Engines & Transmissions

AVTEC Ltd.

Dorman Products, Inc.

Cotta Transmission Company LLC

Katsa Oy

Kessler & Co. GmbH & Co. KG GKN Automotive Limited

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Market

