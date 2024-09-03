Nominations Open For LACBA's Top 2025 Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is now accepting nominations for its prestigious annual awards , which recognize outstanding contributions to the legal profession and the community.

Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award honors attorneys who have made significant contributions to improving the administration of justice and have dedicated their careers to the highest principles of the legal profession.

Outstanding Jurist Award for judges honors contributions from the bench through judicial practices, improvement of the legal community, and the practice of law.

Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award, the newest addition to LACBA's awards, goes to individuals, organizations, or nonprofits with a long history of expanding inclusion and diversity within the practice of law.

Nominations are open through October 9, 2024. Honorees will be recognized at LACBA's Annual Installation & Awards Dinner in the summer of 2025.

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. Each year, LACBA members provide millions in pro bono services for community members in need.

