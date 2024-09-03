Amir, Sweden's Prime Minister Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Ulf Kristersson held on Tuesday a session of official talks at the seat of the "Rosenbad" in Stockholm.

At the outset of the session, the Prime Minister welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, wishing him a pleasant stay and further development and growth in the relations between the two countries across various fields.

In turn, HH the Amir thanked HE the Prime Minister for the warm reception, stressing his keenness to strengthen and develop friendly relations and cooperation with the Kingdom of Sweden across various fields, in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, especially in the fields of investment, economy, energy, and international cooperation. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The session was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Sweden's side, the session was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs HE Tobias Billstrom, Minister for Defense HE Pal Jonson, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade HE Johan Forssell, Minister for Social Services HE Camilla Gronvall, and a number of senior officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir and HE the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.