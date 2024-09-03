Qatar Hosts 25Th International Space Radio Monitoring Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) in the State of Qatar is hosting the 25th International Space Monitoring Meeting (ISRMM). The 25th edition of the ISRMM is being held from September 3-5, 2024.

President of the Communications Regulatory Authority Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani emphasized the crucial role of space and satellite technologies in fostering a sustainable and inclusive digital society. "Qatar's commitment to advancing space not only aligns with the nation's vision for sustainable development and economic prosperity but also positions Qatar as a pioneering force in the global space industry," he stated.

"By investing in these cutting-edge technologies, Qatar aims to drive significant technological innovation, diversify its economy, create new job opportunities, and enhance national security. These objectives are central to support the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, the Digital Agenda 2030, and CRA strategy, reflecting the country's strategic focus on harnessing space technology for long-term growth and global leadership," he added.

This annual multilateral meeting is attended by participants from communications and spectrum management regulatory bodies engaged in satellite monitoring and measurements, as well as representatives from satellite communication companies, equipment manufacturers, and other satellite related organizations. The three-day meeting will explore innovative strategies, address emerging challenges, and collaborate on solutions to ensure the effective and harmonious use of the radio spectrum.