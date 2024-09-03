Iranian Foreign Minister Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Tehran: of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi received today a copy of the credentials of Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Iran.

