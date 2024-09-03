Indian School Of Hospitality (ISH)\'S Rel-ISH-ED Culinary And Cultural Forum Inspires Future Culinary Leaders

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, September 02, 2024: The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH)\'s unique and Cultural forum, Rel-ISH-ED, offered a remarkable for chefs to ideate, innovate, and encourage the next generation of culinary students.



This first-of-its-kind immersive culinary experience commenced on August 1, 2024, and spanned two weeks at the ISH École Ducasse campus in Gurgaon.



Rel-ISH-ED aimed to bring together a diverse array of chefs and culinary experts from across the to inspire future culinary maestros at ISH. As a school of reference, ISH is dedicated to leading, inspiring, and passing the baton to those destined to shape the future.



\"The resounding success of Rel-ISH-ED highlights our commitment to fostering the next generation of culinary leaders by empowering them with unparalleled opportunities to learn from the best in the industry. We are delighted to host highly talented chefs and experts from diverse backgrounds to promote creativity, collaboration, and a deep appreciation for the culinary arts,\" said Dr (Chef) Zubin D\'souza Dean - Culinary Studies, Indian School of Hospitality



With forums such as Rel-ISH-ED, the institution endeavours to share invaluable wisdom and support gained through years of experience with its young students.



The impressive lineup of culinary experts at the forum included Chef Johnson Ebenezer of Farmlore, Chef Prateek Bhaktiani of Ether Chocolate, Chef Makhwana who heads Culinary at DLF and Padmashri Dr. Pushpesh Pant, the renowned food historian. Also present were Chef Anuraag Narsingani from JW Marriott and Jesudas, the founder of Urukk Blades which is the only manufacturer of hand-forged Japanese knives in India, along with young and talented chefs who took the Japanese classes at ISH.

