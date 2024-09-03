China Mobile International Activates PEACE Cable, Linking Singapore And France To Foster Global Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile International Limited (CMI) officially activated the PEACE submarine cable on 30 August 2024. A 15,000-kilometer connecting Singapore and France, and further extending to Malaysia and other European countries, PEACE is designed to provide fast, open and flexible connectivity between Asia and Europe.

CMI and 11 partners participated in the construction of PEACE submarine cable. With the PEACE open cable solution, CMI is committed to providing neutral, flexible and non-differentiated interconnection services to carriers, OTT service providers and enterprises around the world. It also leverages the New Egypt Crossing, utilizing fully diversified terrestrial cables across Egypt, instead of

the traditional south and north routes. This enables CMI to provide bandwidth services with high quality, low latency and high security between Asia and Europe.

With the PEACE, AAE-1 and SMW5 submarine cables, CMI has now formed three routes between Asia and Europe, further upgrading the network availability and effectively meeting the bandwidth requirements. Additionally, utilizing the self-built ring systems of its fiber optic networks in Singapore, Malaysia and Europe, which connect with data centers across the regions,

CMI can customize PoP-to-PoP solutions with highly scalable and flexible bandwidth.

CMI has continuously strengthened its international operations in recent years and developed large-scale consumers, carrier and enterprise businesses. With more than 90 submarine and terrestrial cable system resources, connecting 78 countries, total international transmission bandwidth exceeding 150T, 310 overseas PoPs, and self-owned data centers in major cities such as Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Frankfurt, CMI provides all-round support for global partners.

About China Mobile International Limited

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. In order to provide high quality services to meet the growing demand in the international market, China Mobile established CMI in December 2010, headquartered in Hong Kong, China. CMI has expanded its footprint in 39 countries and regions. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international information services and solutions to enterprises, carriers and mobile users. For more information, please visit .

