Field Vision Launches New App, Is The First To Deliver Football Fans AI-Based Predictions For Every Game And Every Player

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Field Vision's proprietary AI model offers fans

more accurate predictions relative to Vegas Consensus betting lines

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, analytics company Field Vision

launched the first AI-driven mobile app that provides professional football's most accurate game and player-specific predictions and analysis. This app provides intuitive and digestible insights for every type of fan and is available for download through Apple App Store and Play Store . Users will receive a free two week trial to the

Field Vision app , after which subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Field Vision debuts its first AI-driven mobile app that provides professional football's most accurate game and player-specific predictions and analysis. The app is available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more info visit

Continue Reading

In 2023, Americans wagered a record $119.84 billion on sports betting, up 27.5% from the previous year (source: American Gaming Association).

While spend continues to increase, the majority of fan performance on bets continues to get worse, with the Sportsbook percentage hold growing every year since 2018.

As consumers attempt to make informed betting decisions, they are often paralyzed by the sheer volume of game and player analysis available to them, with conflicting insights and inaccuracies adding to the confusion of who to trust as their go-to source on game day.

Former NFL agent and Nike executive Scott Bouska (Founder & CEO) and Stanford PhD and former Instacart Data Scientist Cameron Taylor (Co-Founder & Chief Data Officer) came together through their love of football, saw a need in the market, and developed a proprietary AI model that can predict who has the best -and worst - matchups across the NFL on a week-to-week basis, providing fans reliable information they can use to place bets, predict player performance and deepen their game-day knowledge. The model looks at the past five years of NFL games and uses predictive analytics, paired with football-specific context, to derive more accurate insights compared to other sources based more off historical averages.

What fans will get each week from the app:



Matchup Index: Field Vision's proprietary model that identifies the biggest mismatches every week, using historical data to predict future outcomes based on scheme, tendency, gameplan, and personnel.

Betting Recommendations: A curated list of the week's best bets vetted by Field Vision's proprietary model and football experts.

Game Predictions: AI-driven score predictions for every NFL game based matchup analysis between players and teams.

Player & Team Rankings: A unique data-informed point of view, featuring Field Vision's proprietary rankings (Threat and Havoc Ratings) and detailed analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of each player and team. Expert Analysis: Access to the weekly blog and newsletter, taking insights and recommendations from Field Vision's model and delivering them to fans with the context needed to make informed decisions.

"Football fans' emotional and monetary investment in the sport is growing whether they're embracing the explosion in legalized betting, participating in fantasy leagues or more closely following the performance of their favorite players. But too often they're frantically scrolling multiple sites, sources or apps to find helpful, accurate insights," says Scott Bouska, Founder & CEO. "This is why we created Field Vision. We believe the future of football is predictive, and we can bring every level of fan closer to the sport, and closer to knowledge and insights that will ultimately help them win their bets on a more consistent basis."

About Field Vision

Founded in 2024, Field Vision

is football's first predictive analytics app that is built for every fan.

Its proprietary AI model delivers insider matchup predictions for every game and every player to fans so they can place their best bets, predict player performance and deepen their game-day knowledge. The company is bringing more fans into the game of football with AI-backed data, unmatched expertise and deep passion for the sport. Follow us on X , Instagram

and LinkedIn . For more information visit .

SOURCE Field Vision