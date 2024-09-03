Cloudsky Selected For The 2024 Fortune Tech 50 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21, 2024, the 2024 Fortune Tech 50 list was released by Fortune China.

Cloudsky, a global cloud computing company, was selected for its exceptional technical strength and leadership in Accelerating Visual Computing. The list, launched for the first time this year, highlights Chinese companies making substantial global impacts. Cloudsky's inclusion in this list places it among other leading companies highly representative of their respective fields, solidifying its position as a key player in the global technology arena.

Cloudsky is at the forefront of integrating heterogeneous computing architecture with 5G networks, offering innovative solutions that address the limitations of high-end Accelerating Visual Computing in user terminals. By deeply integrating the "Cloud-Network-Edge" architecture, Cloudsky delivers robust services to prominent global enterprises, including leading cloud service providers, application developers, and internet companies.

Cloudsky's product portfolio includes solutions for Accelerating Visual Computing PaaS and Accelerating Visual Computing Engine. These offerings provide a comprehensive, one-stop service for digital scenarios, ensuring low latency, high multiplexing, stability, and reliability through integrated, self-developed software and hardware design. The solutions cater to a diverse range of applications such as cloud interactive visualization, online/remote office scenarios, cloud HD conferences, cloud e-sports, and more. The company has maintained a long-term and stable cooperation with Intel and developed a groundbreaking cloud gaming solution based on the Intel Architecture. Building on this success, Cloudsky launched a comprehensive cloud gaming solution leveraging the Intel® Gaming GPU ARC Series. The collaboration between Cloudsky and Intel extends beyond product co-development. In 2022, Cloudsky secured tens of millions of dollars in Series C funding led by Intel Capital.

As businesses in technology, culture, and entertainment expand globally, the demand for optimized user experiences and deepened scene engagement has escalated, driving the need for substantial computing power and Accelerating Visual Computing solutions. The rising popularity of AIGC and cloud gaming further amplifies this demand. Cloudsky, as a global cloud computing technology company, remains dedicated to enhancing the next generation of digital experiences and bridging the critical "last mile" between cloud computing and user terminals.

About Cloudsky

Born for digital scenarios, Cloudsky is a global cloud computing technology company aspiring to elevate the next-generation digital experience. Trusted by many customers worldwide, Cloudsky has strong capabilities and is the preferred partner for industry leaders. The Cloudsky team includes experts from industry giants like Intel, Tencent, and China Mobile. With multiple R&D institutions in China, Japan, and the United States, the company leads in technological advancements, shaping the future of digital experiences worldwide. In 2023, Cloudsky completed a Series C+ funding round, raising tens of millions of dollars.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Cloudsky