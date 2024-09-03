By Refusing To Arrest Putin, Mongolia Has Jeopardized Its International Subjectivity - Kostin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By refusing to arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mongolia has jeopardized its international subjectivity.

This is stated in a statement by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin in response to the refusal of the Mongolian authorities to execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin, Ukrinform reports.

“Today humiliated Mongolia, cynically using it as a bargaining chip in his geopolitical game.

I would like to remind the authorities of this country that the ability to comply with its obligations under international law is one of the main criteria for a state to belong to the civilized world. A world that values human life and freedom.

Providing security guarantees to a criminal undermines the very essence of the global legal system and seriously violates the values of democratic countries.

By refusing to arrest Putin, Mongolia has deliberately jeopardized its international subjectivity,” the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

It is noted that“the norms of international law were created precisely to ensure that peoples around the world do not pay with blood for their freedom, as Ukrainians are now paying for it.”

Putin meets withn president amid calls for Russian dictator's arrest

The Prosecutor General promised to continue cooperation with international partners to ensure punishment for war criminals and restore justice for all those affected by Russian aggression.

As reported, on Monday, September 2, Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit.

This is Putin's first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute and which is supposed to arrest the Russian leader under a warrant issued in 2023 by the ICC in The Hague.

In March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of illegally deporting children from Ukraine and illegally transferring Ukrainians to Russia.

Photo: Andriy Kostin/Facebook