Three Days Of Mourning Declared In Poltava Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava region, three-day mourning is announced to commemorate those who died in Russian missile strike.
Chief of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"The enemy's insidious strike claimed 41 lives. More than 180 people were injured. My sincere condolences to the families and friends," the message reads.
He added that starting tomorrow, the region will be in three days of mourning.
MENAFN03092024000193011044ID1108631108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.