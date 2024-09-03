Three Days Of Mourning Declared In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava region, three-day mourning is announced to commemorate those who died in Russian missile strike.

Chief of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy's insidious strike claimed 41 lives. More than 180 people were injured. My sincere condolences to the families and friends," the message reads.

He added that starting tomorrow, the region will be in three days of mourning.