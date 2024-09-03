New Residential Complex In Kalbajar To Accommodate 201 Families In First Phase
Fatima Latifova
The residential complex in the city of Kalbajar, designed to
accommodate 524 families, spans an area of 19.5 hectares,
Azernews reports.
In the first phase, 201 families will be relocated to this
complex. For this purpose, six four-story buildings have been
constructed, each containing 27 apartments. Of these apartments, 54
are two-room, 72 are three-room, and 36 are four-room units.
39 two-story "townhouse" type houses, each with three rooms,
have also been constructed within the complex.
In the second phase, 323 families are planned to be relocated to
the complex. To accommodate them, 16 four-story multi-apartment
buildings of various types and 57 two-story "townhouse" type houses
will be constructed.
The complex will provide all necessary amenities for comfortable
living. A park, recreation areas, social and household facilities,
parking lots, bicycle paths, children's playgrounds, and sports
fields will be made available, along with extensive landscaping and
beautification efforts.
It should be noted that on September 2, the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva visited the construction site of the 524-family residential
complex in Kalbajar. On the same day, the foundation of a second
residential complex in the city of Kalbajar was also laid.
