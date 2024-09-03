New Residential Complex In Kalbajar To Accommodate 201 Families In First Phase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The residential complex in the city of Kalbajar, designed to accommodate 524 families, spans an area of 19.5 hectares, Azernews reports.

In the first phase, 201 families will be relocated to this complex. For this purpose, six four-story buildings have been constructed, each containing 27 apartments. Of these apartments, 54 are two-room, 72 are three-room, and 36 are four-room units.

39 two-story "townhouse" type houses, each with three rooms, have also been constructed within the complex.

In the second phase, 323 families are planned to be relocated to the complex. To accommodate them, 16 four-story multi-apartment buildings of various types and 57 two-story "townhouse" type houses will be constructed.

The complex will provide all necessary amenities for comfortable living. A park, recreation areas, social and household facilities, parking lots, bicycle paths, children's playgrounds, and sports fields will be made available, along with extensive landscaping and beautification efforts.

It should be noted that on September 2, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the construction site of the 524-family residential complex in Kalbajar. On the same day, the foundation of a second residential complex in the city of Kalbajar was also laid.