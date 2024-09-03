Sustainable Apparel Market To Reach USD 24.53 Billion By 2032 Driven By Consumers Demand Eco-Friendly Fashion | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising consumer awareness and technological advancements propel the sustainable apparel towards substantial expansion Austin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The Sustainable Apparel Market Size was valued at USD 11.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.53 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The sustainable apparel market is growing in momentum within the consumer base for eco-friendly, ethically sourced clothing with the shift in the world's lifestyle toward sustainable practices and an increase in knowledge related to the environmental concerns of fast fashion. In July 2024, the World Economic Forum highlighted secondhand clothing as a significant element of sustainable fashion in the U.S., where thrift shopping is on the increase. In the same vein, Australia has reassured its dedication to sustainable fashion at the world stage.





Boden Carnegie Organic-cotton based clothing is the largest organic clothing segment holding over 35% market share, and as the awareness towards organic farming and reduced use of pesticides increases, the textile industry would witness organic cotton becoming mainstream. In fact, companies such as Patagonia have set benchmarks for the industry by aggressive promotion and adoption of organic cotton and other fair-trade practices, henceforth creating a demand use of sustainable materials. This factor is further driven into the market due to the rise in slow fashion, especially in India, which stresses quality and durability. More brands making their products sustainable only will lead, by consumer needs and regulatory pressure, to higher growth for the overall Sustainable Apparel Market. Sustainable Apparel Market Report Scope:

Segment Analysis

Organic cotton -based apparel holds more than 4 5 % market share, thus dominating the sustainable apparel market. This dominance is driven by global shifts toward organics and sustainable sourcing, as consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases. Brands like Patagonia, very vocal about its organic cotton and related fair trade, set an industry standard by example. This segment is driven by the advancement of organic farming techniques and increased availability of certified organic textiles, appealing to a myriad of eco-conscious consumers across the board trying to lessen their 'carbon footprint.

Key Segments

B y Material



Organic Cotton

Bamboo Fabric Polyester

B y Product Type



Animal Free Wool

Cruelty Free Leather

Cruelty Free Silk

Vegan Fur Made Eco-friendly Rubber

B y Distribution Channel



Online Offline

B y End Use



Men

Women Kids

Trends Analysis: Sustainable Apparel Market

An increasing number of consumers have shown interest in transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain of sustainably made clothing. This is possible as brands increasingly use blockchain technology to relay to consumers the origin and journey of their clothes. This trend is developing not only consumer trust but also ethical practices across the industry. Finally, secondhand clothing is expanding worldwide-on the whole, it witnesses a shift towards circular fashion in the U.S. also. There is growing incorporation of sustainable materials and, at the same time, organic cotton and recycled fibers. More brands are making a commitment to environmentally friendly in-house production processes.

Transforming Fashion: Embracing Digital Innovation, Sustainability, and Personalization in the Modern Industry

The fashion industry represents one of the most radical transformations in history, driven by some key trends: from digital innovation and technology changing consumers' behaviors to e-commerce and social media platforms becoming decisive in brand visibility and sales. Sustainability is another big area of interest: consumers ask for more transparency and ethics from brands; this drives companies to make use of sustainable materials, adopting sustainable practices. There's also a shift in this industry toward more personalization and customization, with brands leveraging data analytics to offer up personalized products and experiences. The increase in direct-to-consumer models, along with influences from fast fashion, has shifted market dynamics, challenging and offering new opportunities for legacy brands and newcomers alike. This pandemic accelerated these changes, underlining agility and adaptability in conducting the fashion business.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated and accounted for over 40% of the market share in the sustainable apparel market, due to its robust consumer base, which is rapidly becoming more focused on sustainability and ethical sourcing when it comes to their fashion. It has been one of the leading contributors to this trend, with the escalation of secondhand clothing stores and online marketplaces such as ThredUp and Poshmark; these have driven sustainable fashion into the mass market. In addition, key cities like New York and Los Angeles also become the center of sustainable fashion; hence, this region is at a better position over the market. It is also supported by regulatory frameworks at the regional level that encourage sustainability measures among brands through the use of eco-friendly materials and transparent supply chains.

Key Takeaways:



The global sustainable apparel market is growing in strength, driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly fashion and technological advancements.

Two of the key segments that would come to the fore as this market demand in response to consumer preferences for sustainable options are organic materials and recycled textiles.

The largest share is held by North America and Europe, while the region that will enjoy the fastest growth will be Asia-Pacific. Regulatory pressures and industry collaborations will continue to shape this market, further driving innovation and the adoption of sustainable practices.

