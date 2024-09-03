First Pacific Bank Honored With 2024 Great Company Culture Award For Fostering Outstanding Workplace Culture And Engagement

This recognition is a direct result of employee feedback received from the 2024 Employee Engagement Survey and is awarded to companies that achieve strong participation and a high overall engagement score, placing First Pacific Bank in the top third of participating organizations. As a result of intentional leadership across the organization, employees have indicated that they have strong relationships, high accountability, clear alignment, consistent communication, and full capability to work and perform at their best, resulting in a healthy culture.

"We are honored to receive the Great Company Culture Award highlighting our ongoing efforts to build a workplace that not only meets the needs of its employees but also aligns with First Pacific Bank's core values," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank. "This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team in building a workplace where employees feel supported and inspired. We believe that a strong company culture is the foundation of our success, and this award motivates us to continue investing in our people and our values."

To learn more about First Pacific Bank's award-winning culture visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK