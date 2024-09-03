LPL Financial Appoints Tom Gannon As Chief Advocacy Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL LLC , a leader in the wealth management industry, announces the appointment of Tom Gannon as executive vice president and chief advocacy officer. Gannon, who brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in relations across various financial services companies to LPL, will report to Althea Brown , chief officer, and will oversee an established team of policy analysts and lobbyists.



In his new role, Gannon will spearhead LPL's government relations efforts at federal, state and local levels and lead the firm's political action committee (PAC) and the LPL 50 State Advocacy Network . He will work closely with policymakers and regulators as well as industry and trade groups, representing LPL advisors and the LPL business to foster alignment with the company's enduring purpose – empowering advisors to deliver high quality and personalized advice to all who need it.



“As one of the fastest growing companies in wealth management serving independent financial advisors, LPL is committed to serving as a voice and advocate for our clients and employees,” said Brown.“Tom brings broad, relevant experience and proven leadership that will help us advance the service we provide for our advisors, institutions and the investors they serve.”

LPL's Government Relations program leverages a cross-country network of advisors to collectively advocate on the issues that matter most in the industry. The program, first established in 2010 with the formation of the LPL PAC, has steadily built a reputation for empowering advisors to influence public policy that impacts their ability to deliver financial advice.

LPL's Government Relations function focuses on advocating for thoughtful policies that ensure all Americans have access to personalized financial advice, and that our advisors can choose the model that works best for them, including models that allow individuals to be small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Prior to joining LPL, Gannon served as the chief government relations officer at H&R Block, where he spent four years leading their government relations initiatives. Prior to that he led the government relations team at Mastercard for 11 years. He began his career as a legislative aide, which paved the way for subsequent roles leading state and federal lobbyists, representing a trade association focused on credit unions, and managing grassroots campaigning and PAC fundraising efforts.

Gannon holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Canisius College and a master's in business administration from Johns Hopkins University. He will be based out of LPL's Washington, D.C., office.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations " or "Press Releases " section of our website.

Media Contact:

...

(402) 740-2047

Tracking #: 620107