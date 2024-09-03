Cenexel Iresearch And Cenexel ACMR Unveil Dedicated PET Scan Unit For Specialized Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel iResearch and CenExel ACMR, two premier Centers of Excellence located in Atlanta, Georgia, are thrilled to announce the launch of a dedicated PET Scan Unit on the CenExel ACMR campus, exclusively designed to cater to clinical research needs for these two centers. The establishment of this unit comes as a response to the overwhelming demand for high-quality imaging services that exceed the capacity of existing local imaging facilities.

Equipped with state-of-the-art and staffed by a team of highly trained professionals specializing in clinical trial methodologies, the new PET Scan Unit is poised to transform the landscape of medical imaging research.

Ryan Brooks, CenExel Chief Executive Officer, commented on the new development, saying, "The introduction of our dedicated PET Scan Unit on the CenExel ACMR campus marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing medical research. With our cutting-edge technology and expert team, we are confident that this unit will facilitate groundbreaking discoveries and contribute to the improvement of patient care."

The dedicated PET Scan Unit underscores CenExel's unwavering dedication to innovation, research excellence, and the pursuit of scientific advancement.

About CenExel :

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned, nationwide clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials-leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

With over 1,200 employees across 18 locations in major U.S. metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit

