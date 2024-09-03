Food Lion Feeds Nourishes More Than 300 Communities In 10 Years Through Pantry Makeovers

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is transforming 38 community feeding partner pantries across its 10-state operating area through its annual initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover. This effort, which includes remodeling and stocking food pantries, also expands access to nutritious food while addressing food insecurity. Food Lion associates will also provide more than 900 volunteer hours through its largest associate volunteer effort. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



The Great Pantry Makeover takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month , a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing relationship with Feeding America. The partnership highlights the impact food can have on a person's life and inspires action to end hunger in their communities. Since 2015, Food Lion Feeds has renovated or supported more than 320 food pantries through The Great Pantry Makeover.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“When we collaborate with our community feeding partners to create innovative solutions, such as pantry makeovers, we increase access to nutritious food so our neighbors and their families can have the nourishment they deserve.”

Now in its 10th year, Food Lion associates support these local transformations. During this 30-day effort, they volunteer for activities such as painting and cleaning pantries or installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other items. Additionally, Food Lion associates will stock each food pantry with more than 3,000 pounds of shelf-stable food provided by Food Lion Feeds.

Food Lion Feeds is providing the following pantries with makeovers: