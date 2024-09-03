Geovax To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Labs, (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present at two upcoming investor events:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Speaker: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO Date/Time: September 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY Webcast Link: H.C. Wainwright Webcast Title: GeoVax Corporate Update

Senior GeoVax management will host one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. If interested in meeting with management at this event, please contact the company through the conference portal, or directly at ....

Emerging Growth Conference Speaker: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO Date/Time: September 25, 2024 at 2:55 p.m. ET Location: Virtual Webcast Link: Emerging Growth Conference Webcast Title: GeoVax Corporate Update

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines for many of the world's most threatening infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company's lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for which GeoVax was recently awarded a BARDA-funded contract to sponsor a 10,000-participant Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. The Company has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: .





Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: ... ... ... 678-384-7220 212-698-8696 202-779-0929







