Altamira Therapeutics To Present At H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference September 9-11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamilton, Bermuda, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery for targets beyond the liver, today announced that its founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference, being held virtually and in person on September 9-11, 2024, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Event : H.C. Wainwright Presentation On-Demand

Date : September 09, 2024

Time : 7:00am ET

Webcast : Link

Registration : Link

Please note that Company presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to the program agenda for more information. Once the presentation becomes available on-demand, registered attendees can submit their Q&As for the Company. To schedule a 1x1 investor meeting with Mr. Thomas Meyer, please send an email to ... .

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhoreTM / SemaPhoreTM platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: