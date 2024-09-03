Events DC Celebrates 25Th Anniversary Of ‘Walking Town’ With Expanded Tours And Special Community Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Events DC is excited to announce the launch of Walking Town 's 25th year, a nine-day event running from September 14-22 that highlights Washington, DC's rich history, culture and art. This annual event offers an array of guided tours across the city's eight wards, providing a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to explore the many historic hidden gems of the nation's capital.

“Walking Town offers an immersive way to connect with Washington, DC's heritage and has become a cornerstone event in our city,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie Gates.“As we celebrate 25 years, we are more committed than ever to showcasing the diverse stories that make our city unique and invite everyone – from longtime residents to weekend visitors – to explore our city's past, present and future.”

This year's festivities include limited Summer Tours leading up to the main event, beginning on September 14 and concluding with a closing reception on September 22, honoring the contributions of tour guides, volunteers and participants.

A detailed list of dates, times and locations for each of the walking tours can be found here: Walking Town.

“Twenty-five years is a big deal – and while the tours and world around us have changed in many ways throughout that time, the dedication and passion of our volunteers, guides and everyone responsible for making Walking Town happen has remained consistent,” said Dania Jolley, Deputy Chief of Staff and Cultural Affairs for Events DC.“This is something we take a lot of pride in, and it means a lot that the community feels the same way. We're excited to bring them something a little extra on this 25th anniversary version.”

For more information, please visit Walking Town .

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the LEED Gold-certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) - and on our hub for on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at .

