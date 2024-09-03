Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Business Research Report 2023-2030: US Remains Market Leader, Developing Countries To Drive Market Growth, Chromatography Leads The Pack
The global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems is estimated at US$15.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$32.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population, is boosting the need for efficient bioseparation systems. Advancements in bioseparation technologies, including single-use systems and continuous processing, are enhancing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
The development of novel therapies such as gene and cell therapies is creating new challenges and opportunities for bioseparation, driving innovation in this field. Stringent regulatory requirements for biopharmaceutical products are necessitating the use of advanced bioseparation systems to ensure product quality and safety. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems market.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Chromatography Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.4%. The Other Technologies segment is also set to grow at 11.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.5% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 360
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $15.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $32.6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 on Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Market Scope of Affinity Chromatography in Aiding the Vaccine Purification methodology Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) A Prelude to Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth Chromatography Leads the Pack Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies: 2023 Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals - 2023 Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum, Cancer Immunotherapies on the Rise Process Intensification Aids in Greater Productivity Evolution of Chromatography Applications for the Biopharmaceutical Sector Chromatography in Cell & Gene Therapies Chromatography Methods Fraught with Issues Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Bioseparation Systems Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation Technology Increasing Demand for Gas Chromatography in Biopharma Separation Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity Mixed-Mode Chromatography Multimode Chromatography Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing His-tagged purification of protein & Immobilized Metal Affinity Chromatography (IMAC) Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Downstream Production of Biopharmaceuticals: Filtration Challenges Evolving Membrane Functions in Filtration for the Production of mAbs Filtration Technology: The Future Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques Membrane & Bioseparation Need for Highly Efficient Membranes Rises Downstream Response of Industry to Upstream Scale-Up Hand-powered Centrifuge setup can Diagnose COVID-19 for just a dollar a test Cell Disruption & Methods Gain Popularity Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline and Enhance Production of Biopharmaceutical Systems Affinity Technologies Improve Productivity Nanofiber Chromatography Technology Advantageous Convective Media Set to Gain Growing Use Nanotechnology Set to Add Interesting Dimension to Biological Separation Rise of Magnetic Nanoparticles Magnetic Biological Separation: Key Steps Why Carbon Nanotubes are Gaining Attention Application of Nanoporous & Nanofiber Membranes Key Challenges & the Road Ahead Continuous Bioprocessing Holds Potential to Positively Impact Biomanufacturing Perfusion Gains Attention Use of Continuous Purification on the Rise in Viral Processes Introduction of Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing System Improves Productivity and Minimizes Raw Material Wastage Use of Continuous Processing Technique for Manufacturing Life-Saving Medicines Gains Momentum Demand for Sustainable Nanofiber Chromatography Mechanism Witnesses an Upward Momentum Use of Precipitation Technique for Purifying Therapeutic Proteins Exhibits a Surge Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role Minimizing Centrifugation Steps Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention Innovative Approaches to Overcome Perennial & Existing Challenges with Process Chromatography Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Biopharmaceutical Bioseperation Systems Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)
3M Company Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Alfa Laval AB GEA Group AG AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. (amsbio) Biotage AB AnteoTech BIA Separations d.o.o. Heinkel Drying and Separation Group 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH Critical Process Filtration, Inc. Flottweg SE Ellutia Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva)
