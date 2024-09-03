In-Flight Wi-Fi Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Airlines, Connectivity And Content Provider Collaborations Take The Market To New Heights
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Flight Wi-Fi - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the in-flight Wi-Fi market is driven by several factors, including the increasing consumer demand for continuous connectivity, the competitive pressure among airlines to enhance passenger experience, and technological innovations that make delivering robust in-flight Wi-Fi more feasible. As digital devices become ever more embedded in every aspect of life, travelers expect to remain connected for work or leisure without interruption - a need that extends to air travel. Airlines are responding by not only expanding Wi-Fi coverage but also by improving quality to support streaming services, large downloads, and high-speed browsing.
Additionally, the availability of more advanced satellite technology and more efficient on-board systems has reduced the cost and complexity of offering high-quality in-flight internet services. The emphasis on improving customer satisfaction and loyalty through enhanced service offerings continues to drive market growth, along with the potential for increased ancillary revenues through tiered Wi-Fi services. These dynamics ensure the continued expansion of the in-flight Wi-Fi market, reflecting its growing importance as an essential component of modern air travel.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the In-Flight Wi-Fi Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$6.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.5%. The In-Flight Wi-Fi Services segment is also set to grow at 13.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.8% CAGR to reach $606.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Honeywell International, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Collins Aerospace, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 308
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $4.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $10.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to In-Flight Wi-Fi In-Flight Wi-Fi Technology In-flight Wi-Fi Components In-Flight Wi-Fi Services In-Flight Wi-Fi: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized Global Market Prospects and Outlook Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace Developed Regions Lead In-flight Wi-Fi Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth Competition Airlines, Connectivity and Content Providers Collaborate for In-Flight Connectivity Popular Airlines with Free and Paid In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity Recent Market Activity In-Flight Wi-Fi - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Air Travel Dynamics and Passenger Traffic: Key Determinants of Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Aircraft Fleet Expansion Presents Long-term Opportunities for the Market Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles (ASMs) Airlines Offering Wi-Fi as a Percentage of ASMs Demand Rises for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and Economical Connectivity during Air Travel In-Flight Wi-Fi Emerges as Primary Mean to Elevate In-Flight Passenger Experience Airlines Focus on Enhancing Operational Efficiencies and Inflight Connectivity Airlines Working To Enhance Inflight Wi-Fi In-flight Internet Access Drives Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers Surging IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category Rising Penetration of Smartphones Augurs Well for the Market 5G Networks to Enable Lightning-Fast, Seamless In-Flight Connectivity Social Networking on the Move Fuels IP Traffic, Necessitating Airline Wi-Fi Connectivity Digitization to Gain Momentum, Gen Z Passengers to Fuel In-Flight Wi-Fi Installations Rising Demand Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Among Millennials Drives Market Satellite-Based Solutions Emerge to Address Challenges with ATG Networks High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-flight Connectivity Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-Flight Wi-Fi In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Market In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services Emergence of Connected Aircrafts Raise Risk of Cyber Security Breaches Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight Wi-Fi Market Trends in Private Jet Segment Impact Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights, the Need for Inflight Wi-Fi Grows Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Airline Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled in Thousand Km IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment Innovations & Advancements Fuel Market Growth Seamless Air Alliance Unveils Key Technologies for In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity Innovations in In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Key Issues & Challenges Confronting In-Flight Wi-Fi Market High Usage Costs Hinder Wider Adoption Lack of Awareness
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
Honeywell International, Inc. Nokia Corporation Collins Aerospace Garmin Ltd. Gilat Satellite Networks AirAsia Berhad Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. Etihad Airways FINNAIR Oyj Icelandair Gogo Business Aviation LLC AeroMobile Communications Ltd. Malindo Airways Sdn. Bhd. Donica Aviation Engineering Company Limited
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN03092024004107003653ID1108631003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.