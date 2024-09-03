The Cloud Revolution Summit: A Ground-Breaking Event Redefining Cloud Conferences This September

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nordcloud, a leader in cloud solutions, has announced the launch of The Cloud Revolution Summit, a bold new event that's set to reshape tech summit formats.

Why's change needed?In today's digital landscape, the cloud has become the backbone of modern businesses, promising agility, scalability, and innovation. Yet, despite widespread adoption, many organisations are finding that the anticipated benefits - be it cost savings, efficiency, agility or security - aren't quite living up to expectations.The initial excitement of moving to the cloud has, for some, been tempered by the realities of complexity, rising costs and skills challenges. This, combined with competitive pressure, economic challenges and evolving technologies like GenAI, means that simply being in the cloud isn't enough.It's time to rethink strategies, optimise investments, and truly revolutionise how businesses harness the power of the cloud.What's different?Unlike traditional tech conferences that often follow a rigid format and predictable presentations, The Cloud Revolution Summit is a completely new approach, driven by the audience. Attendees don't just passively consume content, they actively shape it.Participants are invited to submit their most pressing cloud challenges under specific topics ahead of the event, and these real-world issues will be addressed live by expert panels in dynamic, spontaneous discussions.Event highlightsFireside Chat. The Data Advantage: How Data Drives Performance in Formula 1The summit kicks off with this powerhouse session featuring Mika Häkkinen and Gary Foote. These F1 legends will break down how data is the secret weapon in Formula 1 and how drivers, engineers, and HQ staff leverage data to optimise performance, diagnose issues, and make split-second decisions.Revolution Forum Panel 1. GenAI: How to grow your GenAI in a compliant and resilient wayA panel lineup of Sasha Rubel, Head of Gen AI Policy EMEA at AWS joins Fernando Herrera, the brain behind GenAI startup Dynamico AI, and a special guest customer answer the challenges you're having with compliance and security when delivering GenAI services.Revolution Forum Panel 2. GenAI: How do you really deliver AI at scale across an organisation?Seda Akdemir, Microsoft Partner Technology Strategist, Mauro Meeuws NIBC Bank Product Owner Hybrid Cloud and Allan Chong, Nordcloud AI Acceleration Lead share thoughts on deploying AI platforms, getting the right skills balance, and navigating security red tape.Revolution Forum Panel 3. IT Operations: Delivering value to the business and agility to product teams.A panel of cloud, IT and consulting experts discuss today's pressing IT operations challenges. They'll tackle challenges around how to boost IT capacity, improve agility, cut costs, and increase automation.Mika Häkkinen, Double Formula 1 World Champion and former driver for McLaren, is looking forward to sharing his insight, saying“I'm excited about this session at the Cloud Revolution Summit. It's a really unique opportunity to hear about how I use data to improve my performance in Formula 1 and how important data is to the relationship I have with my technical team.”An event driven by the audienceOne of the most unique aspects of The Cloud Revolution Summit is its audience-driven format. Unlike typical conferences where the content is predefined by organisers, this summit empowers attendees to influence the agenda. When registering, participants are asked to submit the cloud and digital transformation challenges they are currently facing. These challenges are then integrated into the event's sessions, ensuring that the discussions are highly relevant and tailored to the needs of the audience.“By putting the power in the hands of the attendees, we're ensuring that the event is not only engaging but also directly applicable to the challenges they're dealing with,” explained Jan Kritz, Nordcloud CEO.“This is about moving away from generic, one-size-fits-all presentations to something that truly resonates and delivers actionable takeaways.”Join the revolutionWith its innovative format, high-profile speakers, and commitment to delivering real-world solutions, The Cloud Revolution Summit is set to be a must-attend event for anyone serious about cloud technology and digital transformation. Whether you're a CIO, IT manager, developer, the summit offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn, have your pains answered, and drive change within your organisation.“Cloud technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and so should the way we discuss, share, and solve its challenges,” said Kritz.“The Cloud Revolution Summit is our answer to that need - a fresh, interactive approach that will leave attendees with new ideas and the momentum to bring them to life.”Online attendees will benefit from a seamless virtual experience, complete with high-quality streaming, interactive Q&A sessions, and the ability to submit questions and challenges in real time.Registration InformationRegistration for The Cloud Revolution Summit is now open. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and submit their challenges for discussion during the event.To register, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" nordclou and follow the simple registration process.About NordcloudNordcloud is a European leader in cloud implementation, application development, managed services and training. It's a recognised cloud-native pioneer with a proven track record helping organisations leverage public cloud in a way that balances quick wins, immediate savings and sustainable value.Learn more at

