Premio Adds An Open Frame IP65 Industrial Touchscreen Computer The HIO Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premio announces the release of its newest Open Frame Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology, announces the release of its newest Open Frame Industrial Touch Panel PC, supported by Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake-N processors. This new Touch Panel PC introduces a new versatile solution for human machine interface applications, by using an open frame design that can easily be integrated into various industrial equipment and enclosures for seamless touch panel pc experience

The HIO Series is powered by Premio's CT-DAL01 Single Board Computer with Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake. Intel's Alder Lake-N represents the latest in entry level processors, designed for low power, efficient throughput and multi-core performance. Using the same Gracemont CPU architecture found in the Efficiency cores in 12th/13th Generation Intel Core CPUs, the Alder Lake-N processors boosts the performance over previous entry level processors from Intel by up to 28%, and provides power efficiency in a low TDP design.

"By introducing an open frame industrial touchscreen computer to Premio's extensive portfolio of standard off-the-shelf HMI solutions, our OEM system builders can incorporate this Panel PC for a faster time to market at a competitive price," Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director, explained. "The HIO Series has an OEM-friendly open-frame design, robust performance, and configurable I/O connections to help streamline HMI touch screens into industry 4.0 deployments with ease."

Incorporating Premio's CT-DAL01 allows the HIO Series to offer distinct features and configurations that enhances the HIO for HMI solutions. By leveraging the Intel Alder Lake-N processor, the HIO supports Advanced DDR5 Memory, Three Independent Display Support, and allows for customizable I/O connectivity. The open frame design allows OEM system builders to easily open the back of panel and customize their I/O specific to their application.

The HIO Open Frame Industrial Touchscreen Computer offers multiple display sizes (10.1”, 15.6”, 21.5”) with different aspect ratios, while maintaining a rugged IP65 Front Panel Display with 7H glass for industrial-grade durability.

HIO Series Key Features

- Open Frame Industrial Design with panel mount

- Supports 12th Generation Intel Alder Lake-N processors

- DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM. Max. up to 16GB

- Multiple Display Sizes & Aspect Ratio

- Triple independent display

- M.2 B Key & E Keys for versatile expansion

- IP65 Front Panel 7H Display

- MIL-STD-810G Method 516.7 Procedure

Key market verticals that benefit from these powerful boards include industrial automation, smart retail & kiosks, digital signage, and more.

To learn more about Premio's newest Open Frame Industrial Panel PC, contact our embedded computing experts at ...

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at .

Dustin Seetoo

Premio Inc.

+1 626-839-3100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.